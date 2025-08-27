The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, has launched a bold new initiative aimed at empowering 10 million Nigerian women across the agricultural value chain....

Speaking at the opening of a three-day National Capacity-Building Workshop in Abuja, the Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, described the programme as “a turning point in Nigeria’s journey towards gender equity in agriculture.”

Organised in collaboration with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the training—holding from August 27 to 29, 2025—features practical sessions on greenhouse farming, homestead gardening, post-harvest storage, financial literacy, and agribusiness development.

Highlighting the challenges faced by women farmers, the Minister noted that while women make up 70% of Nigeria’s agricultural workforce and contribute 80% of total output, they earn 30% less and only 10% own farmland or have access to agricultural financing. “This exclusion may not always be deliberate, but it is real—and it ends now,” she said.

At the centre of this effort is the Women Agro Value Expansion (WAVE) Initiative, a flagship programme designed to provide women with the skills, resources, and opportunities to thrive as entrepreneurs and innovators in Nigeria’s food systems.

“Under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, women are no longer passive beneficiaries. They are recognized as primary drivers of national transformation,” the Minister declared.

The event also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry and the OIC. Assistant Secretary-General, Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakheet, reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to supporting Nigeria in advancing women’s empowerment and food security across the Muslim world.

Special commendation was given to the Mutual Commitment Company (MCC), a key private sector partner in the WAVE Consortium, for its consistent support.

Participants expressed optimism, with Mrs. Dinatu Adiza Sani, a farmer from Abuja Municipal Area Council, stating: “I have been farming ginger and groundnuts for years, but I only sold them raw. This workshop is teaching me how to process, package, and earn more.”

Chairman of WAVE, Mr. Shittu Kabir, also described the initiative as a game-changer that will help women adopt modern farming techniques and build sustainable value chains.

As Nigeria marks 30 years since the Beijing Platform for Action and the creation of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, the Minister urged women nationwide to take advantage of the opportunities being created. “The policies are being reformed, the support systems are growing—but the real transformation lies in your hands,” she said.

She concluded by reaffirming the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring women are not only included in agriculture but also positioned as leaders and innovators. “Your success is Nigeria’s success.”