The Federal Government has inaugurated an Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee (IMSC) to oversee the newly established Nigeria Power for Health Initiative (NPHI), aimed at improving electricity supply across health facilities nationwide.

Speaking at the IMSC inauguration on Monday in Abuja, Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako, described the initiative as a major step toward ending decades of unpredictable power in hospitals.

Salako emphasised that energy insufficiency in health facilities is “an emergency and a major disruptor of health services”, noting that the initiative reflects President Bola Tinubu’s directive to unify national efforts and deliver sustainable, round-the-clock power to hospitals.

Jointly led by the Ministries of Health and Power, the minister explained that the NPHI would manage all health-sector electrification projects under a unified framework leveraging government, private-sector, and development partner resources.

“The task before us is enormous, but this initiative is a foundational step toward ensuring no Nigerian is left in the dark as they seek healthcare. Tinubu subsequently approved the establishment of NPHI and directed ministries and agencies to align efforts,” Salako said.

He added that the committee will be chaired by the Minister of State for Health and co-chaired by the Minister of Power.

“The Inter-Agency Technical Committee (IATC) will drive technical planning while the Project Delivery Unit (PDU) will coordinate daily implementation. At the facility level, Facility Energy Management Committees will ensure sustainability in hospitals,” he noted.

Salako further outlined the objectives of the NPHI, which include standardising clean-energy solutions for hospitals, strengthening public-private partnerships, building technical manpower for health-energy systems, and promoting transparent reporting.