The Federal Government will at 7pm today meet with the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa to avert the industrial action billed to commence from Monday.

An invite to that effect was sent to media houses by Charles Akpan, Deputy Director, Head of Press/ Public Relations, in the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The two meetings earlier held by the Government and the Labour Unions over the increase in the electricity tariffs and fuel pump price ended in a deadlock, with NLC and TUC insisting on the reversal of the price hikes.