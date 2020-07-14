The Special Public Works Programme of the Federal Government has kicked off nationwide following President Muhammadu Buhari’s reported approval of the post-COVID-19 poverty alleviation programme.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has now inaugurated, the special committees in all the states of the Federation and the FCT for the selection of the 774,000 people for the programme.

The virtual event was also jointly addressed by the Director-General, National Directorate of Employment, Dr Nasir Ladan Argungu in Abuja.

This programme had earlier led to accusations between the senate and the minister, with the lawmakers accusing the minister of not consulting them first, and insisting that the NDE implement it.

According to Mr Keyamo, an Inter-Ministerial Committee drawn from eight Ministries and headed by the NDE had recommended the setting up of States’ Selection Committees.

The 1,000 persons to be recruited in each Local Government Area, would be engaged between October and December this year to carry out public works that are peculiar to each Area, including roads rehabilitation and social housing construction urban and rural sanitation, health extension and other critical services,”

The applicants would be paid a total of N60,000 each, at the rate of N20,000 per month.