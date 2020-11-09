The minister of Justice and attorney general, Abubakar Malami has inaugurated the Inter-Ministerial Committee on the Disposal of Federal Government of Nigeria’s Forfeited Assets, in line with the Government’s Asset Tracing, Recovery and Management Regulations, 2019.

President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the composition of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on the Disposal of Federal Government of Nigeria Forfeited Assets on 27th October, 2020.

The Committee has a time frame of six (6) months for the disposal of all Federal Government Forfeited Assets.

Government of Nigeria.

The Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Dayo Apata, SAN shall be the Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on the Disposal of Federal Government of Nigeria Forfeited Assets.

Membership is as follows: Twenty-Two (22) members of the Committee shall include, but not be limited to, representatives from the following:

Advertisement

i. Office of the Chief of Staff to the President;

ii. Federal Ministry of Justice;

iii. Federal Ministry of Finance;

iv. Federal Ministry of Works and Housing;

v. Auditor-General of the Federation;

vi. Economic and Financial Crimes Commission;

vii. Independent Corrupt Practices (and other related offences) Commission;

viii. Nigerian Army;

ix. Nigerian Navy;

x. Nigeria Police;

xi. Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps;

Government of Nigeria

xii. Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency;

xiii. Department of State Security;

xiv. National Drug Law Enforcement Agency;

xv. Department of Petroleum Resources;

xvi. National Oil Spillage, Detection and Response Agency;

xvii. Bureau of Public Procurement;

The Asset Tracing, Recovery and Management Unit under the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice shall serve as the Secretariat of the Committee