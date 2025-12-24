The Federal Government of Nigeria felicitates with Christian faithful at Christmas, a season of love, steeped in sacrifice and hope. These values remind us to care for one another, remain united, and keep faith in our country, even in challenging times....

Indeed, the patience and resilience of Nigerians will not be taken for granted by the government, and neither will the sweat and toil of Nigerians go in vain.

The Federal Government, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, remains focused on building a safer, stronger, and more prosperous Nigeria for all. As we celebrate, let us remember those facing difficulties, and pray for families affected by the acts of terror, and have a special place in our hearts for our security personnel, who continue to defend our lives, property, and homeland, from all forms of threats.

Let us also use this season to promote peace, kindness, and unity in our homes and communities.

Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year. God bless you all.

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.