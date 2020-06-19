The Federal Government has approved a total of four point five billion naira to thirty one teaching hospitals.

This disclosure was made by the minister of Labour, Chris Ngige and the minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari to brief him on the ongoing residents doctors’ strike.

Mr Ngige told state house correspondents that the money will cover hazard allowance for the month of April and May.

The minister says states will also need to do their part in improving Health infrastructure across the country as this is on the concurrent list.