The Federal Government has apologised for asking all account holders in the country’s financial institutions to register their details again.

Federal government had earlier directed all account holders in banks, including insurance companies, to fill and submit a Self-Confirmation form despite the possession of the Bank Verification Number and the National Identification Number by account holders.

This was disclosed by the government on its Twitter account, @NigeriaGov, on Thursday.

It reads in part, “This is to notify the general public that all account holders in financial institutions (banks, insurance companies, etc) are required to obtain, complete and submit self-certification forms to their respective financial institutions.

But in a tweet on Friday, the government apologised for misinformation.

It tweeted, “We apologise for the misleading tweets (now deleted) that went up yesterday, regarding the completion of self-certification forms by Reportable Persons. The message contained in the @firsNigeria Notice does not apply to everybody. FIRS will issue appropriate clarification shortly.”