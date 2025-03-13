Lawmaker representing Doguwa and Tudunwada Federal Constituency, Alhassan Doguwa, has distributed bags of rice and maize to poor and vulnerable groups in the area.

The distribution was made in the spirit of Ramadan.

It’s the Ramadan season, and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) gathered to receive donations from the member representing Doguwa and Tudunwada Federal Constituency, Alhassan Doguwa.

The gathering included the poor and vulnerable, as well as traditional and community leaders, who were present to receive food items and stipends.

More than 10,000 bags of 50kg of rice and 5,000 bags of 25kg of rice, along with other grains such as maize and millet, were distributed.

The lawmaker assured that similar support would be provided during the Sallah festivities.