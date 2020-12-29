The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed a suit by the Peoples Democratic Party seeking the disqualification of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu from taking part in the September 19th, 2020 Edo governorship election.

In the judgment delivered, Justice Ahmed Mohammed said the suit has become a mere academic exercise owing to the change in circumstances following the conduct of the election which the APC lost.

The Judge further noted that the suit is unnecessary, as Ize-Iyamu had not challenged the outcome of the election at the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

The PDP had on July 3, 2020 filed a suit claiming that Ize-Iyamu was not a product of a valid primary election hence should not be allowed to participate in the election.