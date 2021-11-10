FEC approves National Development Plan to replace ERGP

Breaking News
-
The federal executive council has approved a national development plan worth 348.7 trillion naira, this…
-
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has congratulated the winner of the…
-
Former Anambra State Governor, Mr Peter Obi, has congratulated Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo on his…
-
A group of motorcyclists have protested the death of one their members in Ibadan after…
-
The Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo has urged the timber merchants…
-
Members of the Timber Traders Organisation in Ondo state have protested against the closure of…
-
The International Air Transport Association has said the price of jet fuel has continued to…
-
The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Anambra Governorship Election, Valentine Ozigbo, has…
-
First City Monument Bank has issued an alert for accounts owned by people aged 18…
-
Members of the Timber Traders Organisation in Ondo state have protested against the closure of…
The federal executive council has approved a national development plan worth 348.7 trillion naira, this plan from 2021 to 2025 and is a successor programme to the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.
The estimated cost of the development plan will be contributed by the federal, state government and private sector.
The plan is structured around six concepts which include economic growth and development, infrastructure, public administration, human capital development, social development and regional development.
The minister of Finance, budget and national planning Zainab Ahmed told state house correspondents that this week’s federal executive council chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo that the long term plan which is agenda 2050 will begin immediately after the launch of the medium term plan.
She says the public sector will contribute N49.7 trillion while the private sector will contribute N298.3 trillion.