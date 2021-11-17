FEC approves establishment of Federal University of Health Sciences, Oturkpo

The Federal Executive Council has approved a draft bill for the establishment of a Federal University of Health Sciences in Otukpo, Benue State.



Also among other approvals given was the enactment of the Civil Defence, Corrections, Fire, Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), Bill 2021and consequent repeal of the Immigration and Prison Services Board Act, Cap 12, Law of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The FCT MinisterMohammed Musa Bello had also obtained approval for the procurement of a light duty towing truck, including a 10ton crane attachment for the Directorate of Road Traffic Services, under the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

This truck is meant to complement and add to the fleet of vehicles that the directorate has specifically to tow vehicles from accident scenes and vehicles that have been impounded

The Works and Housing also got approval for the rehabilitation of the Idah-Nsukka Road, an 84 kilometre road, linking Kogi and Enugu states.