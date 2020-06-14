The FCT Ministerial Task Team on COVID-19 on Sunday sealed up Jabi Lake Mall indefinitely for violating Presidential Task Force’s directives on the ban on public gatherings as part of measures to curtail the spread of coronavirus disease.

The mall was sealed following the concert held for Naira Marley’s drive-in concert on Saturday.

The concert hosted by former Big Brother Naija housemate, Kim Oprah was organized by Play Network Africa, Traffic Bar, El’Carnival and was sponsored by Glenfiddich.