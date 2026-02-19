Ahead of the Saturday, February 21, 2026, Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory, Minister Nyesom Wike has announced that Friday, February 20, will be a work-free day, with movement within the territory restricted from 8pm on Friday to 6pm on Saturday. The Minister made the announce...

Ahead of the Saturday, February 21, 2026, Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory, Minister Nyesom Wike has announced that Friday, February 20, will be a work-free day, with movement within the territory restricted from 8pm on Friday to 6pm on Saturday.

The Minister made the announcement during a special broadcast on national television and radio on Thursday, urging residents to come out en masse to vote for candidates of their choice.

In the broadcast, Wike said: “On Saturday, February 21, we will all have a crucial opportunity to shape the future of our great Federal Capital Territory. The election of either new or returning Chairmen and Councilors for the six area councils is a momentous occasion, and I urge you to come out in your numbers to exercise your right to vote.

“I urge you to go to the polls with a sense of purpose and responsibility.

“As we exercise our democratic right, let us do so in an orderly and lawful manner. Let us respect the rules, respect each other, and respect the outcome of the election. We must show the world that we are a mature and responsible electorate, capable of conducting ourselves with dignity and decorum.”

The Minister added that with the approval of President Bola Tinubu, Friday, February 20, 2026, is officially a work-free day to enable residents to travel to their communities in preparation for the elections.

This was revealed in a statement by Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, on Thursday, February 19.

“Similarly, the President has approved the restriction of movement within the FCT from 8pm of Friday, February 20 to 6pm of Saturday, February 21, 2026. Consequently, all security agencies are directed to ensure strict compliance with this directive,” Wike stated.

He also acknowledged the signing of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2026 by President Tinubu, describing it as a demonstration of commitment to strengthening democratic institutions and ensuring free, fair, and transparent elections.

Wike concluded: “To all FCT residents, I urge you to make your voice heard. Come out on Saturday, February 21, 2026, and vote for the candidates of your choice. Our prayer, as an administration, is that the elections will facilitate the emergence of such quality leaders that will contribute meaningfully to development, peace, and prosperity in the FCT.

“Together, let us build a brighter future for ourselves, our children, and our territory.”