The Board of Directors of the First City Monument Bank has said it is currently reviewing allegations of unethical conduct against its Managing Director, Adam Nuru.

Mr. Nuru has been at the centre of a marriage scandal involving Moyo Thomas, a former employee of the bank, and her late husband, Tunde Thomas.

The MD is alleged to have impregnated and fathered two children with Moyo Thomas.

A petition initiated by friends of the deceased had alleged that Tunde died of depression and cardiac arrest after he discovered that his supposed two children with Moyo belong to the FCMB MD Adam Nuru.

According to the petition, the woman in question – Moyo – allegedly informed her husband Tunde that she was leaving Nigeria for the United States with the children, only to call him upon arrival that the children did not belong to him.

The petition claimed the news initially caused Thomas to have a stroke but he later recovered and thereafter met another lady whom he planned to marry.

However, the husband was said to have suffered a cardiac arrest after returning from work about two days before a ceremony where his relations would officially be introduced to the family of his already pregnant girlfriend.

No fewer than 1,400 petitioners as of Saturday afternoon had signed a petition calling for the sacking of the FCMB MD over the marriage scandal.

FCMB’s Corporate Affairs Head, Diran Olojo, in a statement said the bank was aware of the allegations making the rounds against its Managing Director.

He revealed that the financial institution had commenced a review into the matter, saying the outcome would be disclosed in due course.

“We are aware of several stories circulating across several media platforms about our bank’s Managing Director, Adam Nuru, a former employee Ms. Moyo Thomas and her deceased ex husband, Mr. Tunde Thomas

“While this is a personal matter, the tragedy of the death of Mr. Tunde Thomas and the allegations of unethical conduct, require the bank’s board to conduct a review of what transpired, any violations of our code of ethics and the adequacy of these code of conduct ethics. This will be done immediately.

“We enjoin all our stakeholders to bear with us as we conduct this review and to please respect the various families involved.

“Our Board of Directors are reviewing all aspects of this report and once they are done with their review, we will revert to you.” the statement read.