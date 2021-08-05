Eight persons have been abducted by unknown gunmen suspected to bandits in Magarya village in Zurmi local government area of Zamfara state.

Among them is the biological father of the Speaker Zamfara state House of Assembly, Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya

They were abducted Wednesday night when the heavily armed men invaded the community

Spokesperson of the Zamfara state Police Command Superintendent Shehu Mohammed confirmed the incident to TVC News.

He said the command has deployed additional troops to the affected area to ensure the safe return of the victims.