The Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps says it has arrested a man, Femi Onifade, for allegedly defiling his two daughters.

The suspect was said to have committed the offence at No. 27 Liberty Hospital Road, Oluwatuyi area of Akure, the state capital.

Onifade, a welder, was alleged to have defiled his seven and nine-year-old daughters.

The state Commandant of the NSCDC, Mr Philip Ayuba, said the man was arrested following intelligence gathering by officers and men of the Anti-Human Trafficking and Illegal Migration Unit of the command.

It was gathered that his arrest was made possible by the support of the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, as the monarch was said to have handed over the suspect to the command.

Onifade allegedly had carnal knowledge of the minors when their mother was not around.

The victims were said to have been taken to the Federal Medical Centre annex, Akure, for examination, which revealed that their hymen had been broken and their private parts deeply opened.

The NSCDC commandant said the suspect would be charged.

“The state government has shown interest in this case and the welfare of the children has been fully guaranteed,” he stated.

Ayuba assured members of the public of the safety and adequate protection of lives and property, adding that the command was poised to eradicate all forms of criminality and social vices in the state.