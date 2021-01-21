Farmers, forest guards and drivers in Ondo state have thrown their weight behind the order given by governor Rotimi Akeredolu to unregistered herders to vacate government reserves.

They took to the streets of Akure to demonstrate their anger over incessant abduction of their members by the herders.

Armed with placards with various inscriptions, they said the decision taken by the state governor was done in the best interest of the people in the state .

Some farmers said if the current state of insecurity is not quickly checked, it might lead to famine in the state