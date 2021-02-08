Former minister of Aviation who is also a fierce critic of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari visited Kogi State Governor and was also recieved at the residence of the caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress.

This curious move has been described by political watchers as plans by former Aviation Minister Femi Fani Kayode to join the governing All Progressives Congress.

Governor Bello commended Fani Kayode for the visit, describing it as a welcome move.

The governor said the task of nation building is a collective one and that hands must be on deck to ensure that Nigeria remains an indivisible entity.

He says all stakeholders must ensure that the fight against insecurity is fought without any ethnic and regional biases and that the support for president Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in fighting insecurity and poverty in the country must be holistic irrespective of party differences.

Fani Kayode described his meeting with the Kogi Governor as a very frank, candid, fruitful and productive discussion about the way forward for Nigeria.

He says This is a clear case of politics without bitterness and of building bridges and This is a time that Nigerians must all come together as one to save our country.

The Governor and the former minister also visited the Governor of Yobe State, His Excellency Mai Mala Buni who is the current Caretaker Chairman of the APC.

Details of their discussion was not made public but there are speculations that it might be connected to strategic political moves that couls see the former minister of aviation who is also a member of the peoples democratic party join the APC