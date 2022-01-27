Family of ex-President Jonathan’s cousin pleads for his release

The family of Robert Yekorogha, a cousin of former President Goodluck Jonathan, who was abducted on Tuesday, has appealed to the kidnappers to release him unconditionally, without harm.

A statement signed by Austin Ekeinde on behalf of the victim’s younger brother, Mr. Azibola Roberts, called on the members of the public for sustained support that could lead to the early release of Yekorogha.

The statement quoted Roberts as saying that Yekorogha was kidnapped on Monday night from his car in front of his house in Yenagoa, by four men dressed in black uniform who drove off to an unknown destination.

He further added that the issue of the abduction of his elder brother was receiving due attention from the security agencies.