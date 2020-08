FAAN increases passenger service charge from N1,000 to N2,000 with effect from September 1st, 2020.

The agency blamed the increase on declining revenueS.

“The Federal Government is increasing direct deduction from FAAN to 40% by 2021.

“This will give a revenue shortfall of N16b on overhead costs. The review has already been communicated to the airlines”/

According to the agency, it is necessary to increase revenue efficiency in order to survive and also keep delivering