The federal government and the Chinese government have described as untrue, allegations of maltreatment of Nigerians in China, by Chinese security operatives.

At a joint news conference in Abuja, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria said the issue of a Nigerian who tested positive for Coronavirus after returning to the country, triggered the many videos alleging maltreatment of Nigerians.

On his part, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said the government has been able to investigate the allegations and found them untrue.

Both governments pledged renewed commitment to combating the pandemic and bridging the line of communication henceforth.