A traditional ruler and economic expert, Professor Akinola Owosekun has advised the federal government on creation of an economic intelligence unit to monitor economic performance and report directly to him.

It was the inauguration of the Osun State Chapter of the Nigerian Economic Society.

The event featured the swearing-in of executives and the induction of new members into the Society.

In a keynote address, a traditional ruler and economist, Professor Akinola Owosekun, spoke on the topic “Containing the Inflationary Spiral in the Nigerian Economy.”

He advised the Federal Government to manage the inflation rate by addressing the exchange rate and the cost of energy.

His position was corroborated by the President of the Nigerian Economic Society, Professor Adeola Adenikinju, who emphasised the need to focus on state-level economies rather than an over concentration on the national economy.

The Osun State Governor, represented by Grace Eniola, assured the Society of the state government’s readiness to collaborate in improving the state’s economy.

Awards were presented to distinguished individuals who have excelled in their careers, including TVC News Business Editor, Tolulope Ogunjobi.