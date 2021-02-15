A former Deputy Governor of Osun State and a chieftain of the Social Democratic Party in the state, Senator Iyiola Omisore has formally defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Senator Iyiola Omisore who picked his membership card of the APC at his polling unit at ward 6 in More, Ile-Ife was received by the State Deputy Governor, Gboyega Alabi and the State Chairman of the APC, Gboyega Famoodun.

Senator Omisore said his decision to join the All Progressives Congress is to support the administration of Governor Gboyega Oyetola who has been delivering on his campaign promises.

Senator Iyiola Omisore has been working for the APC since the Osun State Governorship election rerun on the 28th of September, 2018.