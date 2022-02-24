Ex-Ondo Commissioner for Local Govt Affairs, Bamiduro Dada is dead

A former Commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs in Ondo State, Bamiduro Dada is dead.

Mr Dada studied Pharmacy at the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile- Ife.

He served as a commissioner under the administration of former Governor Olusegun Mimiko.

He was the pioneer chairman of Coalition 2020, a group politicians in the state.

The cause of his death is still sketchy.

His demise was announced on social media platforms by some of his loyalists.

One of them identified as Adeyemi Fagbamila in his Facebook post said, “I lost a brother and benefactor! Former commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs,Hon. Bamiduro Dada passed away.

“This is huge shock and great lost to Ikunians”

