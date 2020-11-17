Nzube Obiechina had earlier testified before the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Enquiry on Restitution for Victims of Special Anti- Roberry Squad’ Related Abuses, on how she lost two pregnancies at the hands of the disbanded unit.

Now, she confirmed during cross examination on Tuesday that she is a sister to alleged, billionaire kidnapper kingpin, Chukuwudmeme Onwuamadike known as Evans.

Lawyer from the Force Intelligent Response Team, Nosa Uhumwangho, told the panel that it was upon her arrest on June 2, 2017 that they were able to capture Evans.

But the petitioner, along with her husband, insisted that they were still detained for more than two weeks and released seperately even after Evans had been arrested. She also maintained that her statement was also made on the third day od her arrest.

The police lawyer also alleged that their phone numbers featured frequently in the phone lines used to demand for ransom in the 2016 kidnap of businessman, umeh Francis, in which, One million dollars was later paid.

During the proceedings, another lawyer, ridwan oke came up to provide pro Bono services to the petitioners. Mrs obiechina also insisted that the police officers knew she was pregnant and that she made her statement according to the questions asked during interrogation.

The couple is accusing the F-SARS operatives of illegal arrests and brutality. They got a two million naira judgment of the federal high court Lagos in their favour in 2017, which was also affirmed by the court of appeal in 2020, in which the sum is yet to be paid.

Further proceedings are adjourned to December 8.