Governor of Enugu state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has inaugurated an additional 200-bed isolation and treatment centre with Ventilators and Thermometer Gauges.

The governor, at the unveiling encouraged key players across sectors of the economy to rise to the occasion and collaborate with private individuals to assist government to flatten the curve of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Presenting the items provided by Ca-Covid, the Nigeria private Sector Against COVID-19, the leader of the group, Chiaka Mbagwu gave reasons behind the initiative.

Mr Mbagwu said this is the best time for the private sector to join hands with government to fight the pandemic.

Enugu state now has three fully equipped isolation and treatment centres