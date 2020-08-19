The Enugu State Government has clarified its stance on the operation time for markets in the state, stating that they are to operate from 6 am to 6 pm, daily.

The clarification was contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, stating that the announcement supersedes other announcements on the market’s operation rules.

The state government had on Monday issued new business operation guidelines for Tricycle Operators (Keke Riders), markets, restaurants, and bars in the state, in respect of cautious easing of COVID-19 lockdown in strict adherence to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocols.