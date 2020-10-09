Youths in Lagos stayed up late into Thursday night seeking to disband the police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Although the Inspector General of Police recently banned the special squad from street patrol, there has been increasing calls for their total disbandment.

This is because activities of the police unit have come under scrutiny and several members of the squad have been found guilty of abusing the rights of the citizens, especially the youths.

From Lagos to Abuja, Delta to Port Harcourt and Kano to Sokoto, the end SARS protests have continued unabated.

But the event took a different dimension in Lagos on Thursday, as a group of young people led by Mr Debo Adebayo, a comedian popularly known as Mr Macaroni, stormed the premises of the Lagos Assembly, asking that the lawmakers pass legislation that will see to the disbandment of the SARS unit in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The protesters said the constant harassment encountered in the hands of SARS operatives cannot continue, lamenting the rate at which many young creatives are being battered and killed by the ‘ruthless’ police officers in the squad.

The popular commedian, Mr Macaroni and the other youths spent hours at the gate leading into the Lagos Assembly complex, seeking to see Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who they were told was as expected not in office at the time.

Although they were persuaded by the lawmakers, they insisted that they would not leave till the number one citizen in Lagos addresses them.

The lawmakers assured the protestrers that they would work on their demands.