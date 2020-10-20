Some residents of Benin City, the Edo state capital have defied the 24 hours curfew directive announced by the state government on Monday.

A drive round some streets in the city by TVC NEWS Correspondent shows that some of the residents are not complying with the stay at home order imposed by the State government yesterday after hoodlums disrupted the ENDSARS in the City.

This led to the to the destruction of government facilities and alleged invasion of the Nigerian Correctional Center and release of inmates.

At the early hours of today, there are still burn fires in some parts of the city without any presence of security operatives while commercial drivers are running their businesses with shops, banks and other business premises remaining closed.