The Arole Oduduwa & Oon of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, on Wednesday played host to the President General, League of Imams and Alfas of South-West, Edo and Delta States, Imam Jamiu Kewulere, at his Ile-Oodua Palace, Ile Ife.

During the courtesy visit, topical national issues affecting the country including the #EndSARS protests which was hijacked by hoodlums were fully discussed in the interest of the country.

Ooni Ogunwusi, the Spiritual Leader of the entire Oduduwa Race worldwide who is also the Co-Chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria(NCTRN), lauded the Muslim community for its role in the restoration and sustenance of peace in the country, adding that peace has no substitute.

“The kind of peace we enjoy in the South-West is unique to us in that it amazes people of other parts of the country how we live harmoniously regardless of our religious differences.

“I am impressed by your good works and those great moves you planned to move for the development of Nigeria and I am ready to join you because I am for peace and tranquility. We are also working with Christian Associations and practitioners of traditional religions too and the response is the same, they are for peace too.” Ooni Ogunwusi said.

Earlier in his speech, Imam Kewulere who was flanked by top clerics across the region described the Ooni as an unequaled peace ambassador, who makes the supposed hard responsibility of peace keeping easy in the country.

“I wish to request your Majesty to convoke a meeting of the forum of all prominent Yoruba political leaders, religious leaders from both the Christian and Muslim circle and leading traditional leaders in Yoruba land as urgent as possible.

“The convocation should be made to deliberate and discuss the present state of events in Nigeria especially as it affects the Yoruba. It should also be part of the forum’s task to proffer solutions and way out to the seeming looming crisis.

“Kabiyesi, as much as I know that you are making frantic efforts towards the projection of Yoruba race, the time has come for all the Yoruba opinion leaders to sincerely and genuinely come together to address issues affecting the country and that of the Yoruba race in particular. The convocation of the forum of opinion leaders being proposed herein will go a long way to proffer solutions to some of the societal ills such as the ones that precipitated the recent #EndSARS protests.” The cleric requested.