EndSARS memorial: Police to embark on show of force in Lagos

The Lagos State Police command says it will today `embark on massive assurance- giving ‘show of force’ throughout the State as part of proactive efforts to forestall breakdown of law and order envisaged during the planned EndSARS one year anniversary protest scheduled for 20th October.

The command says the move is to allay the fears of law-abiding citizens and assure them of their safety.

“I am therefore directed to respectfully invite your crew to cover the exercise. Time: 9am. Thanks for your usual cooperation,” the command’s spokesman disclosed in a statement.