Lagos State house of Assembly has thrown its weight behind the ENDSARS protest demanding a proscription of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad and introduction of a new and well-structured security outfit.

The House also called on the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, to provide protection for the protesters while they express their grievances.

The call was made at an emergency sitting presided over by the speaker of the house, Mudashiru Obasa.

The house added its voice to the current call across the nation for an end to alleged inhuman activities of the body.

The house said Mr Obasa and some lawmakers had addressed some residents of Lagos who protested to the House of Assembly demanding an end to F-SARS on Thursday.