The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry into abuses of police officers has adjourned hearing in the case of Nkemakolam Okpara who testified to how she was beaten and molested by police officers at the Surulere division on October 12, during the EndSARS protests.

She said she was arrested for recording the protest by some police officers who came out of the police station.

After wrangling over basis for LCC’s MD request to travel abroad for a business meeting for two weeks, and due to the breakdown of the projector, panel adjourns this hearing on lekki shooting to Dec 11. @tvcnewsng pic.twitter.com/FmXnaidzg0 — Kemi Aduroja Fola Adeyemo (@K_AdurojaTVC) November 27, 2020

She added that other officers including females joined in beating her and the other protesters, and that they damaged her phone, sustaining several injuries in the process.

Okpara added that she even had to undress in the open without given privacy before she was finally detained till later that day, until she was released. It was upon her release that she saw lawmaker, Desmond Elliot at the station who had come to intervene in her case and he also gave her the sun of six thousand naira to find her way home that night. Lawyers were also present, having learnt of her ordeal through the video of her beating that trended widely.

Judicial panel adjourns Nkemakolam Okpara’s petition of abuse,beating and molestation by officers of the surulere police divisonof Oct 12, 2020 to Dec 4 to view the widely circulated video of that day.@tvcnewsng pic.twitter.com/3qatSTcRK6 — Kemi Aduroja Fola Adeyemo (@K_AdurojaTVC) November 27, 2020

She affirmed that the police later gave her N200,000 to cover her medical treatment, which she insisted must be made in writing and that she wouldn’t opt for settlement of the case.

Justice Doris Okuwobi adjourned to December 4, for the viewing of the recording contained in a flash drive which she has now admitted as evidence along with other exhibits.