A Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja has ordered the Commissioner of Police in the Federal Capital Territory to launch an investigation into 50 notable persons who promoted the #EndSARS movement.

The order was given by a Magistrate, Omolola Akindele, sequel to a criminal complaint filed by an activist, Kenechukwu Okeke.

Mr. Okeke alleged that during the riot, his properties were destroyed and the defendants who promoted the #EndSARS protests must be brought to justice.

The magistrate gave the police two weeks to investigate the matter and send a report for proper adjudication.

A letter written by the court registrar which was addressed to the CP read in part, “I am directed by the Presiding Chief Magistrate II, his worship, Hon. Omolola Tolulope Akindele, sitting at Chief Magistrate Court 2, Wuse Zone 6, FCT Abuja, to write to your office to investigate the above-mentioned case and report back within two weeks for proper adjudication of the case.”

Those listed as defendants include the Senior Pastor, Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi; Musician Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy, David Adeleke otherwise known as Davido, Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz; and social media comedians, Debo Adebayo aka Mr Macaroni and Maryam Apaokagi aka Taoma

Other musicians sued include Peter and Paul Okoye, Innocent Idibia aka Tuface, Bankole Wellington popularly known as Banky W, Tiwa Savage, Michael Ajereh aka Don Jazzy; Ayo Balogun aka Wizkid; and Yemi Alade.

Apart from musicians, others listed as defendants include- Activist, Aisha Yesufu; ex-Super Eagles star, Kanu Nwankwo; a former Director-General, Bureau for Public Sector Reform, Dr. Joe Abah; journalist, Kiki Mordi, and actors, Yul Edochie and Uche Jombo

Social media influencers – Feyikemi Abudu, Olorunrinu Oduala, Pamilerin Adegoke, Japhet Omojuwa, Ayo Sogunro and Deji Adeyanju were also joined in the suit as well as activist, Tope Akinyode.

The case was instituted on Monday pursuant to sections 88, 109(a), 110(1)(c) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

In his supporting affidavit, Okeke said the defendants played active roles in the #EndSARS protest which later became violent.

It read in part, “That the 1st to 50th accused persons between the 3rd day of October 2020 and the 28th day of October 2020, using Twitter, an Internet web source with URL https://www.twitter.com within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did conspire amongst themselves to commit misdemeanour, to wit, promoting and acting in such a manner, with intent to assist in the promotion of #EndSARS and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 97(2) of the Penal Code Act, C53 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004

“Properties belonging to the complaint were egregiously destroyed by some riotous and tumultuous persons instigated and incited by the 1st to 50th accused persons.”