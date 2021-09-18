Breaking News

End SARS Lagos inquiry panel suspends sitting until further notice

The Lagos State Judicial panel of enquiry has suspended its sitting until further notice, the retired judge heading the eight-member panel, Doris Okuwobi, announced on Saturday.

“There are two reports that we are expected to work on, we are not close enough to any of them, we cannot continue with the sitting and end up the assignment without concluding. So we will not be sitting from today,”

The chairperson also said that hearing notices will be sent out to persons involved in other cases once the panel gets to, “a comfortable situation…”

The panel, which is billed to conclude sitting on October 19, this year, has gotten two extensions, since it was inaugurated last October on a six-month mandate to make findings on the Lekki Tollgate shooting of October 20, 2020, as well as award compensations to deserving victims of SARS-related abuses.

TVC News gathers that, during the break, the panel will “evaluate, collate and make findings” regarding the Lekki shooting.

