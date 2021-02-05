The management of Emirates Airlines has issued a statement following the suspension of its operations in Nigeria by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

According to its spokesman in Nigeria the airlines will continue to operate services to both Lagos and Abuja and work towards meeting all requirements of air travel to Nigeria and from Dubai.

The statement reads “Emirates can confirm that we will continue to operate services to Abuja and Lagos.

We are strongly committed to Nigeria, and would like to thank the local authorities for their trust and support.

We look forward to continuing to safely connect our customers, and meet air travel demand from Nigeria to and through Dubai to Emirates’ global network”