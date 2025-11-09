There appears to be no schedule for the collation of results of the 2025 Anambra State Governorship. Media men and some party agents could be seen around the collation centre expecting information from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC. Officials of INEC has set up the collation ha...

Checks on the IREV Portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission also paints a picture of an almost complete process with 99.39% of results from 5685 Polling Units of the 5720 from the State now uploaded to the site.