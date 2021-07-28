Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenah have been discharged and acquitted by a high court in Kaduna State.

The presiding Judge, Justice Gideon Kurada upheld the no-case Submission filed by the counsel to the Shi’ite leader, Femi Falana.

El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenah have been standing trial for over three years on an eight-count charge bordering on alleged culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, disruption of the public peace, among others

At the last sitting on the first of July, the High court in Kaduna State set July 28, to rule on the no-case submission filed by the counsel to Sheikh Ibrahim El-zakzaky and his wife challenging the charges levelled against them by the Kaduna state government

The Islamic cleric and his wife were brought to court on Wednesday by the Nigerian Correctional service officers amid tight security.

He had been in custody since December 2015, following an alleged clash between his followers and the convoy of the then Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Yusuf Buratai in Zaria.