Eko Hotels & Suites has shut some parts of its business over Covid-19 pandemic. A statement issued states:

“The priority is to be safe and stay safe. We have therefore made the decision to only keep open a part of Eko Signature and Eko Hotel with Kuramo Sports Cafe, Calabash Bar, 1415 Seafood/ Steakhouse and Lagoon breeze.

:Eko Suites Hotel, Eko Gardens Hotel, 88 Restaurant, Lagos Irish Pub, Sky Restaurant, My Thai Restaurant, Red Chinese Restaurant, Crossroads,the Spa, Gym, Pool, and Conference and Banquet facilities are temporarily closed.

:We urge you to take the necessary precautionary steps advised by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in staying safe, as we fight COVID-19 together!”