Ekiti State Government has discharged five confirmed Covid-19 patients out of the ten active cases at the state infectious disease centre, after testing negative, a second time.

Similarly, arrangements have been finalised for the take off of the state’s Covid-19 testing centre, and an expansion of the Isolation center to a 100-Bed capacity.

Taking on-the-spot assessment of facilities at the expanded Infectious Disease Unit at the Oba Adejugbe General Hospital, Ado-Ekiti, governor Fayemi said the expansion of the state’s isolation centre to a 100-bed capacity is a proactive step to prepare against a possible surge in the number of patients.

He also disclosed that the Testing Centre at the State Teaching Hospital will commence this Week as the State want to ensure that everything is done to enhance speedy treatment of Corona Virus Patients

At the usual 48-hourly briefing of the State COVID19 Taskforce, concerns were raised as to the influx of people from other States into Ekiti State through illegal means which might likely increase the number of cases in the state, despite the success recorded with recovering patients.

It was further revealed at the Task force briefing that some people have been turned back at the border towns to where they are coming from so as not to spread the infection which could overwhelm the state health infrastructure.