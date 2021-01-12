Twenty-one members of Ekiti State House of Assembly Service Commission have been sacked for sundry offences including irregular appointment, absenteeism, and other allegations that contravened the condition of service.

Chairman of the Commission, Honourable Taiwo Olatunbosun stated this in a statement in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday.

Honourable Olatunbosun said the decision was taken in compliance with the report of staff audit undertaken as part of the efforts to reorganize the commission for effective service delivery.

Speaking further, Olatunbosun said the audit, which started last year on assumption of office of the present Commission members engaged the services of Auditors over complaints, agitations and petitions from members of staff on allegations of absenteeism, arbitrary promotion and placement of officers above colleagues without regards to scheme of service.

“The audit which discovered some irregularities ranging from hiding, alteration and mutilation of files, advancement of staffs without due process, appointees illegally retained in the system after expiration of tenure, arbitrary transfer of service without cognate experience, overage staff members, irregular appointments/promotion of staff without approval, cases of forgeries, arbitrary placement of officers with utter disregard to scheme of service, etc

“The outcome of the report has since been discussed with the management staff of the Commission and the leadership of the state chapter of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN).

“The Commission wishes to stress that the routine staff audit was carried out in good faith without any intention of vendetta, witch-hunt or victimization against anyone.

“It is equally important to note that the exercise will assist the Commission to restructure, reposition and bridge the generational gap in the establishment”.

Consequently, the 21 workers dismissed protested against the State House of Assembly over their “unjust dismissal” from the service of the House.