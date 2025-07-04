The Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) has launched an initiative in Jigawa State, equipping young people with the skills and resources needed to start their own businesses.

The initiative is part of a wider effort to address youth unemployment and promote self-reliance in Nigeria.

The Youth Sustainable Enterprise Challenge is being delivered by CITAD with funding from the British Council and technical support from King’s Trust International.

The scheme is part of the British Council’s global Youth Connect Programme, which focuses on entrepreneurship, employability, and active citizenship.

Eighty young people aged between 18 and 35 will benefit from the initiative in Jigawa.

The programme also prioritises inclusion by targeting women and persons living with disabilities, aligning with national efforts to reduce poverty and create equal opportunities.

Participants will receive organised training in digital entrepreneurship, ICT, marketing, and business growth.

The program also includes soft skills like financial literacy, communication, and critical thinking, all of which aim to improve employability and entrepreneurial capacity.

The project promotes national development goals by increasing local enterprise capability, which helps to long-term poverty reduction.