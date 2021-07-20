President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Muslims in the country to demonstrate the good virtues of Islam in his greetings on the occasion of Eid El-Kabir.

Speaking on the significance of the Eid El-Kabir celebration, the President appealed to Muslims to demonstrate the good virtues of Islam through personal examples and practices.

He stated that “Taking advantage of the celebration to exploit fellow citizens through outrageous prices of food and rams is inconsistent with fine virtues of Islam”.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the economies of all countries, including Nigeria, in addition to the fact that floods have caused large-scale destruction of agricultural farmlands, thereby negatively impacting our efforts to boost local production in line with our policy to drastically reduce food imports,” the President added.

Buhari restated the determination of his administration to create a just, harmonious and prosperous country in which the safety of life and property is assured.