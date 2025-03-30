Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah and his counterpart AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state have congratulated Muslim faithful across the nation on the successful observance of the Ramadan Fast.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq felicitated the Muslim community in Kwara, praying Allaah to give every fasting believer the full rewards of the spiritual exertion in the month.

The Governor joined the Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari and the entire Muslim community to thank Allaah on the completion of Ramadan and the dawn of Shawwal, the 10th month, which ushers in the festivity.

Governor Peter Mbah extolled the lessons and virtues of faith, togetherness, mercy, and charity inherent in the Holy Month of Ramadan, describing them as critical values in nation building.

He said, “I congratulate our Muslim brethren on the successful journey of faith, sacrifice, and charity throughout the holy month of Ramadan and rejoice with them on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr.

“It is my prayer that the virtues of faith, peace, love, mercy, tolerance, and sacrifice imbibed during the Ramadan Fast shall continue to enrich and underline our individual lives and bonding as one people.

“Indeed, it is by faith, working together, and forbearance nurtured by love that we can build a new and more prosperous Nigeria.

“May the profound lesson inherent in the fact this Ramadan was held alongside the Christian Lent foster religious tolerance and national cohesion.”

The governor wished the people of the state and all Nigerians a delightful and hitch-free Eid-el-Fitr celebration.