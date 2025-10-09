Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation, Coach Augustine Eguavoen, has expressed deep distaste over media reports making the rounds on Wednesday suggesting he his being tipped, alongside Coach Ladan Bosso, to take over as Super Eagles head coach for the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nation...

Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation, Coach Augustine Eguavoen, has expressed deep distaste over media reports making the rounds on Wednesday suggesting he his being tipped, alongside Coach Ladan Bosso, to take over as Super Eagles head coach for the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations, should Coach Eric Chelle fail to qualify the team for next year’s FIFA World Cup finals.



“I feel very hurt by these baseless rumours because I really have no idea where they are coming from. I have a very good working relationship with Coach Eric Chelle, and I have absolutely no interest in taking over the squad. I am praying for him to succeed.

“This was how the same speculators created schism and disaffection between myself and Gernot Rohr, and José Peseiro, when these gentlemen coached the Super Eagles, at different periods. It is uncalled-for. We all need to work together to see the Super Eagles qualify for the World Cup and win the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations championship in Morocco,” he said.