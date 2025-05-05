The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is set to arraign Martin Otse also known as Very Dark Man on Multiple charges of alleged financial crimes in Abuja.

The Anti graft agency had arrested the popular Social Media influencer and critic in Abuja on Friday at the office of a Second generation bank.

Many had raised suspicion that he was arrested to shut him up from his various anti government rants, protest and comments.

This arraignment will go a long way into revealing what actually led to his arrest.

He has been a top trending topic on X for over 48 hours.

The anti graft agency is currently seeking a warrant from a Magistrate Court in Abuja to detain him pending his arraignment.