The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Ibadan zonal office on Monday, December 7, 2020 secured 11 convictions before Justice Mohammed Abubakar, Justice Ibrahim Watilat and Justice W. O.

Akanbi of the Federal High Court 1 and 2 Abeokuta as well as Oyo State High Court 2 Osogbo, Osun State respectively.

Similarly, Justice W.O Akanbi of Osun State High Court 2, Osogbo also convicted and sentenced Ejikunle to 24 months imprisonment.

Ejikunle was found guilty of an amended charge of obtaining money by false pretence contrary to Section 419 of the Criminal Code of Osun state, 2000.

The convicts are: Tijesunimi Adedolapo Bakare, Oluwole Osholanke Paul Oluwajuwonlo, Adeniran Timileyin, Adebambo Festus Damilare, Olaiya Olamide Olagoke.

Advertisement

Others are Baura Gbenga David, Manuel Obot, Babayanju Enoch Toluwani, Shoyola Joseph, Timehin Olusola Fehintola and Olwagbenga Mujeeb Ejikune.

The convicts are to forfeit all items recovered from them to the Federal Government of Nigeria, and also restitute sundry sums to their respective victims.