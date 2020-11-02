Mr Suswam was re-arraigned on Monday with a former Finance Commissioner in Benue State, Omadachi Oklobia on an amended 11-count charge.

The anti-graft agency amended the earlier nine-count charge on which the defendants were first arraigned in 2015, raising the counts to 11.

Suswam, who is now a serving Senator, was Benue State Governor between 2007 and 2015, while Oklobia served as Finance Commissioner, a period during which they allegedly committed the said offence.

They are accused, among others, of diverting about N3.1billion, which the EFCC claimed formed part of the proceeds of the sale of Benue State’s shares in some companies.

Earlier, the trial Judge, Justice Ahmed Mohammed recused himself on the grounds that an online medium, Sahara Reporters, alleged that he had been compromised.

The case was later re-assigned to another judge, Justice Okon Abang, before whom the case started afresh and progressed, with the prosecution calling three witnesses until proceedings were halted on account of an order of the Court of Appeal, directing that the case be returned to Justice Mohammed for continuation.