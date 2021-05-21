A club owner, Emeka Williams Kingsley, alongside 14 other suspected internet fraudsters have been arrested by the Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Emeka Kingsley is the owner of Glass House, a club in the Abule Egba area of Lagos.

He was arrested alongside Adesoye Hussain Kehinde, Seun Joseph Adefala, Adebayo Gbadebo, Adebogun Olumuyiwa Adebowale, Aruna Ikoghane Odunayo, Israel Oluwatoyin, Junaid Idris Oladimeji, John Nnachi Ugochukwu, Oluwadare Olaiyan Aboderin, Ridwan Temitope Dada, Amosu Johnson Toby, Jimoh Kazeem Tunde, Oyemade Michael and Akeem Dada.

According to a statement by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Lagos Command, the suspects were arrested on April 15, 2021 at the Club.

The anti-graft agency said the arrest followed credible intelligence gathered about their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud.

It added that items recovered from the suspects include cars, mobile phones and laptop computers.

The suspects will soon be charged to court.